12 Controversial Facts You'll Want To Know About Uber Eats

We live in a weird world where someone, somewhere, will find some kind of issue with anything that hits television, theaters, streaming, or social media. No company is immune from being accused of any number of transgressions, and that definitely applies to Uber Eats.

In 2024, Uber Eats aired a commercial during the Super Bowl. It was meant to show some famous people in a humorous light, forgetting things like the names of their bands (Victoria Beckham) and their long-time co-stars (Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer). But the commercial also included a questionable addition that wrapped Uber Eats up in a peanut butter-related controversy, and that was someone forgetting they had a potentially deadly allergy before digging into peanut butter.

The company removed that scene from the commercial, but if you do some digging into the history of Uber Eats, you'll find many more allegations and accusations. Some of them don't have a satisfactory ending, and some are still unfolding at the time of this writing. We wanted to share some of the darkest allegations that have been leveled against the company, explain what was reported to have happened, and what was done about it. And this is going to go into some dark places, including accusations of racism, shady business practices, the deadly situations some drivers and customers say they've found themselves in, and a whole lot of allegations of misconduct.

