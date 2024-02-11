Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2024 Peanut Butter Controversy, Explained

Uber Eats Super Bowl 2024 ad has already been making noise, and neither the Kansas City Chiefs nor the San Francisco 49ers have taken the field. The delivery service's commercial focuses on forgetfulness. It features big-name Hollywood stars. "Friends" couple David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston make an appearance, but Aniston forgets she starred alongside Schwimmer on the famous sitcom; real-life couple David and Victoria Beckham with Victoria unable to recall the name of her band. Even music artist Jelly Roll gets in on the act, forgetting that he has face tattoos.

However, in one scene, a person is eating peanut butter and breaking out in hives. With a swollen face, he remarks, "There's peanuts in peanut butter? Oh, it's the primary ingredient." Uber Eats came under fire for its insensitivity to those who live with this food allergy. Funny? Not so much. Food Allergy Research & Education posted on social media platform X: "We're incredibly disappointed by @UberEats' use of life-threatening food allergies as humor in its Super Bowl ad. The suffering of 33M+ Americans with this condition is no joke. Life-threatening food allergy is a disease, not a diet. Enough is enough."