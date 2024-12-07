The Canned Food Ina Garten Would Never Buy

It's not crazy to believe that celebrity chefs make everything from scratch and never take store-bought shortcuts in the kitchen. But the truth is, every chef cheats a bit now and then, whether that be to save time or because they prefer the pre-made grocery item to their own. Even Ina Garten, Food Network queen of seemingly perfect homemade recipes, reaches for store-bought puff pastry, pure vanilla extract, marinara sauce, and jam at times without a second thought. But there's one item she'd never buy at the store: canned soup.

Advertisement

"I love good soup. I always make it myself," she explained to "TODAY." While nobody can argue that canned soup is convenient, anyone could tell you that it just can't compare to a homemade pot — and Garten stands by that. Luckily for you, you can throw almost anything in a pot with some water or broth and call it soup; and there are endless combinations of ingredients that result in cheap, large batches to feed a crowd or meal prep and freeze. And although some soups might call for hours of simmering time, most are actually very easy and hands-off.