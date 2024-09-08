The Jarred Ingredient Ina Garten Adds To Her Spicy Pork Posole Soup

When soup season rolls around, foodies start thinking about warming, comforting posole. Ina Garten is no stranger to expediting cooking processes, having filled entire cookbooks (plural) with tips for making elevated meals with simplified preparations. Today, we're zeroing-in on one of Garten's most ingenious tips which makes this dimensional, crowd-pleasing meal even quicker to prep. Her secret? One medium jar of store-bought salsa verde.

If you've never made it before, pork posole (aka pozole) is a hearty traditional Mexican soup, and it's all about hominy (hulled corn kernels), meat, and vegetables married in broth and loaded with toppings. Posole verde, the type in Garten's recipe, is traditional, but posole rojo (made with roasted tomatoes) and posole blanco (without any chilis at all) are the other two common variants of the dish.

Following classic 100% from-scratch preparation, as in this slow cooker chicken posole verde, fresh tomatillos are roasted or broiled with Anaheim and poblano peppers, yellow onion, and fresh garlic cloves. Once roasted, the veggies are cooled and blended in a food processor before getting added to the soup pot. In Garten's version, this roasted vegetable medley is swapped for store-bought jarred salsa verde, a popular Mexican condiment made from tart green tomatillos mixed with spicy chili peppers and savory onions. With a one ingredient substitution, Garten's posole skips a lengthy prep step entirely, saving foodies time and from turning on their ovens.