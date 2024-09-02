The One Frozen Ingredient That Can Upgrade Almost Any Canned Soup

Pasta-lovers, rise up: This canned soup hack is all about gnocchi. When dinnertime strikes but the fridge is looking bare, you're too beat to make a grocery run, and you'd rather not shell out for delivery, home cooks are looking to their long-storage pantry staples and frozen goods. For a nourishing meal on a dime and in no time, add frozen gnocchi to your canned soup.

Those comforting, toothy potato dumplings are both filling and gentle on the stomach, making for a warming meal for foodies on a budget — "budget" as in money or time. Considering gnocchi takes only a few minutes to cook once the water is boiling, your hearty soup dish can be ready in less than 15 minutes, including the time it takes to open the can and heat up the soup. Trader Joe's carries a variety of different flavors of frozen gnocchi ($2.99 per 12-ounce bag), that when combined with pantry staple canned soup provides a last-minute dinner with two high-endurance, flavorful ingredients. Keep this delish dynamic delish duo on hand and ready to go for whenever you need 'em. If you prefer a less toothy mouthfeel, opt for mini gnocchi. At a Target in Brooklyn, NY, a 12-ounce bag of Delallo gluten-free mini gnocchi cost $5.49 (albeit, this one is fresh bagged pasta rather than frozen, so shorter shelf life), but these ingredients are widely available in most supermarkets.