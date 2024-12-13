4 Simple Egg Substitutes To Try In Homemade Caesar Dressing

A refreshing blend of leafy greens, savory cheese, and impeccable umami flavor, the Caesar salad is a favorite for many. And you can always find interesting new hacks, tips, and tricks when trying to elevate it. In the Tasting Table test kitchen's new classic Caesar salad recipe, the question of how and whether or not to use raw egg yolks comes up. If you aren't a huge fan, this might have been a past sticking point in making the salad, but with some out-of-the-box thinking, you can find plenty of substitutes to make a stellar dressing. Whether you cheat it with a dollop of mayonnaise, go for a more protein-rich option such as silken tofu, or create an entirely plant-based version with tahini or aquafaba, eggs don't have to be your only choice.

With so many vegan and dairy-free substitutes available, you'll be happy to know that you can craft a Caesar salad that will accommodate a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences. If you just don't like raw eggs, you can make simple adjustments that still include cheese and fish but forego eggs in favor of a more desirable swap. For a fully vegan Caesar salad, you can even find ways to easily mimic the tangy and fishy flavors of the typically anchovy-rich dressing without sacrificing taste.