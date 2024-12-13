4 Simple Egg Substitutes To Try In Homemade Caesar Dressing
A refreshing blend of leafy greens, savory cheese, and impeccable umami flavor, the Caesar salad is a favorite for many. And you can always find interesting new hacks, tips, and tricks when trying to elevate it. In the Tasting Table test kitchen's new classic Caesar salad recipe, the question of how and whether or not to use raw egg yolks comes up. If you aren't a huge fan, this might have been a past sticking point in making the salad, but with some out-of-the-box thinking, you can find plenty of substitutes to make a stellar dressing. Whether you cheat it with a dollop of mayonnaise, go for a more protein-rich option such as silken tofu, or create an entirely plant-based version with tahini or aquafaba, eggs don't have to be your only choice.
With so many vegan and dairy-free substitutes available, you'll be happy to know that you can craft a Caesar salad that will accommodate a wide variety of dietary needs and preferences. If you just don't like raw eggs, you can make simple adjustments that still include cheese and fish but forego eggs in favor of a more desirable swap. For a fully vegan Caesar salad, you can even find ways to easily mimic the tangy and fishy flavors of the typically anchovy-rich dressing without sacrificing taste.
Mayonnaise
First of all, it's important to remember that mayonnaise contains eggs. That said, unlike adding raw egg directly to a Caesar salad dressing, the eggs in a classic mayonnaise recipe are mixed in with dry mustard, lemon juice, white wine vinegar, and olive oil in an emulsion process that masks the eggy taste and creates a delicious condiment, worthy of swapping into your next batch of dressing.
To properly make this ingredient substitution, you'll want to use a ratio of about one tablespoon of mayonnaise per egg yolk to get the proper balance of taste and texture. Further, the thickness of the mayonnaise definitely creates a pleasing consistency for your salad, particularly if you're preparing a grilled chicken Caesar salad recipe. While it might seem an odd choice of ingredient, the tangy taste and smoothness of mayo will not only replace regular egg yolks but actually elevate the overall flavor profile of both the dressing and your salad. If you prefer to go the store-bought route, you can also pick up a bottle of Duke's Mayonnaise for convenience.
Tahini
There are several ways to use tahini, and making it a substitute for egg yolks in a Caesar salad dressing is an excellent option, particularly if you're looking to make a version of your salad that's entirely vegan. It's important first to note the different types of tahini and which one would be best for your ingredient swap as it will act as the base of your dressing. Using a roasted style of hulled tahini such as Mighty Sesame Organic Fine Sesame Tahini is an especially great option because of the convenient squeeze bottle and creamy consistency that mimics that of a traditional Caesar dressing.
Mixing creamy tahini with the tart elements of lemon juice, capers, and caper brine will give your dressing the right tangy flavor to get close to a Caesar dressing that is otherwise traditionally heavy on anchovies. You also won't want to skimp on the garlic as this will give a big boost both to the taste and texture. For a vegetarian but non-vegan riff on this dressing, you can also mix in a portion of plain Greek yogurt to give it an extra bit of tartness and smooth consistency.
Greek yogurt
There are plenty of quality Greek yogurt brands on the market that would work perfectly as an egg substitute in your Caesar salad dressing. You can even find non-dairy versions if they better suit your dietary needs. One particularly great reason to use Greek yogurt in your dressing is for the added protein. Additionally, the reason Greek yogurt has a sour flavor is because it has less liquid than the regular variant and a more concentrated volume of tartness, which, in addition to the nutritional value, makes it ideal for an eggless and still creamy Caesar salad dressing.
To make this substitution, you'll want to use around ⅓ cup of Greek yogurt per egg yolk. You can still include anchovies and parmesan cheese for an even more robust overall flavor, which will pair well with the taste and texture of the yogurt. Make sure to include a generous portion of fresh garlic and Worcestershire sauce too. This dressing will come out thick and creamy and would be ideal for a traditional Caesar salad as well as one including kale or other hearty, leafy greens.
Aquafaba
If you've got leftover chickpea water, you've got aquafaba, and there are lots of amazing ways to use it. The water left behind from a can of garbanzo beans–- or created by soaking dried garbanzos in water -– makes a surprisingly fantastic egg substitute. The ratio to remember when substituting aquafaba for eggs is one tablespoon per yolk, so keep that in mind when mixing up your Caesar salad dressing. You'll need garlic, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, capers, and a neutral-flavored oil such as sunflower or grapeseed, which you can mix together using an immersion blender to achieve an ideal consistency for your dressing.
Remember that, when cooking with egg substitutes, it's especially important to understand the proper ratios for replacement. A simple dressing for a Caesar salad doesn't have to get complicated just because you're swapping in something else for the egg yolk. It's all a matter of getting the right flavor and texture that will complement your salad.