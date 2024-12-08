Avoid Freezing Bourbon If You Don't Want A Flavorless Spirit
A chilled glass of bourbon is heaven in a dram. But there's one thing to steer clear of when preparing a cool drink, and that's the freezer. A few things happen when you attempt to freeze bourbon. Firstly, there's actually no state change, as, in domestic settings, ethanol stops higher-proof alcohols from becoming entirely frozen over. Yet, the process does have a big olfactory effect, removing our ability to smell, and therefore detect many of the spirit's tasting notes. Did you know smelling something forms up to 80% of our sense of taste? The volatile molecules that whizz around at room temperature, wafting steadily to our noses, run out of energy when cold. The thermometer drop therefore only becomes a barrier between your drink and taste buds.
The result is a cool but flavorless bourbon where only the alcohol's harsh bite comes through — and nobody wants that. While the impact isn't permanent, there's zero point to this chilling strategy. By the time the flavor returns, the drink is warmer anyway. A much better approach is to store it properly in the first place and then plonk some ice or chilling stones in when you're ready to drink it. Whiskey stones are optimal for anyone craving cold yet undiluted spirits; they are definitely one of the best gifts for the bourbon lover in your life. A set of nine grey beverage chilling stones is available for as cheap as $7.99 on Amazon. Don't shy away from these extra indulgences. When you've found rare bourbons that are worth tracking down, you want to enjoy cracking open a bottle.
The better way to store bourbon
It's all well and good learning how to drink bourbon cool, but how do you store it properly in the first place? We've ruled out freezers, but you need alternative solutions. Bad storing can whittle down a shelf life of decades to as little as two to eight months, so this step matters. Keeping bottles upright in cool, dark spots like cupboards or pantries is best; don't store them horizontally like you would do with wine bottles. Laying bourbon bottles flat risks prematurely degrading the cork with the constant exposure. Above all, sunlight is your enemy when preserving high-caliber spirits. The direct UV light ever so slightly heats the bourbon, destroying its nuanced flavor and accelerating the demise of its precious shelf life.
For long-lasting bottles, cool, dark, and upright is the name of the game. It's worth learning how to tell if bourbon has gone bad: color changes and off-tastes are the biggest indicators. With a (non-freezer stored) bourbon, the smell is also a big giveaway — be wary of musty aromas. The bonus of catching a tactical waft is that you can rule it out without tasting a splash of rancid spirit that's past its best. If you have a bottle nearing the end of its lifespan, get creative. Did you know that there are ways to enjoy bourbon in breakfast dishes and drinks? If you're rushing to put a bottle in a better spot, the damage might have already been done. Perhaps a bourbon bread pudding is on the cards.