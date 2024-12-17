3 Easy Ways To Dress Up Your Next Chocolate Mudslide Drink

If you're into cocktails like chocolate mudslides, it's safe to say you like your drinks a little bit fancy. But if you want to dress up this recipe even further, mixologist Lynnette Marrero, one of the country's most prominent female bartenders who was recently honored at New York Bartender Week, has some suggestions to kick it up a notch. You'll start by equipping your bar with the essentials. For this drink, that means, vodka, ​​Kahlúa, Bailey's, and heavy cream, as well as ice if you're serving it cold. Some recipes include ice cream as well, but that veers into the territory of desserts. For these variations, the Bailey's and cream will be decadent enough.

Set aside a fancy coupe for this one, because the right glassware can make the most of any cocktail. A stemmed glass prevents your hand from warming the concoction too much, makes it more comfortable to hold, and just looks special. You can also chill the glass ahead of time for extra points. Now let's get to Marrero's suggestions.