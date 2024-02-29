The Psycho Killer Is The Chocolate Cocktail That's Criminally Good

Its name may suggest otherwise, but there's nothing inherently unlawful about the Psycho Killer. It's just one of those cocktails created from such an unexpected combination of ingredients — Irish whiskey, white creme de cacao, banana liqueur, cocoa nib-infused Campari, and a dash or two of absinthe — that one would think it would be illegal, or at least ill-advised, to serve to unsuspecting bar patrons. But just like in the best big-screen thrillers, there's a surprise ending. The seemingly incompatible elements come together to make a killer cocktail. Created in 2014 by Jillian Vose, the longtime beverage director at New York City's The Dead Rabbit and current co-owner (along with The Dead Rabbit's Sean Muldoon) of the much-anticipated Hazel and Apple in Charleston, South Carolina, the Psycho Killer is an inspired twist on a classic Boulevardier, a satisfying blend of whiskey, sweet vermouth, and Campari.

We're not sure what inspired Vose to add flavor elements like chocolate, banana, citrus, and licorice to the mix, but her ingenuity paid off big time as the Psycho Killer quickly rose through the ranks of The Dead Rabbit's quirky cocktail menu to become a favorite among patrons. In light of The Dead Rabbit's status as an award-winning Irish bar — the current spirits menu lists 94 varieties of Irish whiskey — it's no wonder Vose selected Redbreast 12 Year Old as the central ingredient. The sherry-style whiskey known for smooth notes of spice and fruit is a seemingly perfect foil for rich flavors like chocolate and banana.