The Trendy Method To Try For Richer Chocolate Cocktails

Choose any spirit you like to impart a velvety mouthfeel and consider the tasting notes you'd like to highlight in both your cocktail recipes and the spirit itself. Cacao butter, sometimes also labeled as cocoa butter, not only winds up in culinary projects like white chocolate treats and candy bars but also helps build texture in personal care products such as lotions and soaps. The butter itself needs to be melted down to a liquid before being combined with a spirit and used to make an infusion. As with most fat-washed booze, the longer you let the combination rest, the stronger the flavor infused into the enhanced ingredient will become. Keep in mind that if you're using the booze as a mixing ingredient, a higher-intensity liquid can help provide the flavor you're looking for.

Begin by using one part cacao butter to three parts whiskey, or change the ratio depending on your palate. Set the liquids into a freezer until a solid layer of residue freezes on the surface of the container, with the liquid alcohol resting on the bottom. Strain the liquid from the cacao butter and save any remains for other culinary projects, like baking treats or cooking tonight's dinner. You can taste your infusion before serving and brag to your friends about the drink you made before experimenting with fat-washing whiskey with brown butter or giving your favorite bourbon a bacon bath.