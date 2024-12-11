The Popular Food To Avoid Serving At Your Wedding

One of the many great things about weddings — besides marrying the love of your life, being with your family and friends, and choosing the perfect outfit and venue — is the food. Whether you create a wedding night meal from catering staples like pot roast, potatoes, and ham, make the food yourself, or choose fresh, seasonal options, the possibilities are seemingly endless.

But, if you're carefully planning your dream wedding menu, it's best to avoid food that risks making a mess of everyone's fancy clothes. After all, you want everything to be just right on your special day and while food can be delicious, it can sneakily cause its own set of issues. According to experts, long pasta noodles are one food you definitely want to keep off the menu. While fettuccine alfredo and spaghetti are tasty, they run the risk of throwing things into chaos as guests try to avoid white and red sauces from flinging onto their dresses and suits, no matter how careful they are.

Experts recommend putting together an accessible meal with variety and not overthinking things, which means leaving items like long pasta, fried foods (that easily get soggy), and raw foods (that can be a safety risk) off the menu.

