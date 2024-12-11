The Popular Food To Avoid Serving At Your Wedding
One of the many great things about weddings — besides marrying the love of your life, being with your family and friends, and choosing the perfect outfit and venue — is the food. Whether you create a wedding night meal from catering staples like pot roast, potatoes, and ham, make the food yourself, or choose fresh, seasonal options, the possibilities are seemingly endless.
But, if you're carefully planning your dream wedding menu, it's best to avoid food that risks making a mess of everyone's fancy clothes. After all, you want everything to be just right on your special day and while food can be delicious, it can sneakily cause its own set of issues. According to experts, long pasta noodles are one food you definitely want to keep off the menu. While fettuccine alfredo and spaghetti are tasty, they run the risk of throwing things into chaos as guests try to avoid white and red sauces from flinging onto their dresses and suits, no matter how careful they are.
Experts recommend putting together an accessible meal with variety and not overthinking things, which means leaving items like long pasta, fried foods (that easily get soggy), and raw foods (that can be a safety risk) off the menu.
A tasty, less messy option
If you really want pasta as part of your wedding meal, what do you do? Think smaller, as in smaller, bite-sized pasta. Smaller kinds of pasta are easier to eat because guests can take individual bites instead of having to wrangle noodles. They also give you options. Less is more with a wedding menu and mini tortellini or tiny ravioli can turn into the most amazing, flavorful appetizer that will keep guests coming back for more. As part of an entree, a shell-shaped pasta or bowtie pasta can be the perfect bed for your meat to rest on and they can easily soak up a glaze or sauce.
By leaving long kinds of pasta off your wedding menu, you'll keep them from dangling off plates, forks, knives, and your guests. With smaller kinds of pasta or other options, you can make your menu stand out even more, ensuring your guests remember how delicious the food and wedding cake were at your wedding and not that they spilled spaghetti sauce on their best dress clothes.