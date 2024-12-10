Why Japanese Sauce Packets Are So Much Better Than The American Version

People like to say the Japanese are living in the future and we agree. In Japan, the public restrooms have bidets that sing to you and high speed bullet trains connect different parts of the country. And then, there are these nifty sauce packets that are so much better than the American version. We're not talking about Japanese sauces like wasabi or teriyaki sauce, no. We're talking about sauces like ketchup and mustard, those random fast food sauce packets that you store in your kitchen junk drawer.

Advertisement

It's not that flavor or texture that makes Japanese sauces better, but the way they're designed. In America, when we get sauce packets from spots like Taco Bell or Wendy's we need to use two hands to first, open the packet and then squeeze the sauce out. In Japan, using just one hand, you can both open and squeeze the sauce out conveniently onto your food, like fries, salad, or a hotdog. Over on TikTok Jeff Kim of @thecrunchbros shows off a combination sauce packet that includes both ketchup and mustard. After purchasing a hotdog from a FamilyMart in Japan, one of the many snacks you can find at Japanese convenience stores, Kim cracks open the sauce packet with one hand and proceeds to spread both mustard and ketchup seamlessly over his hotdog with the same hand.

Advertisement