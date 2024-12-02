The Best Way To Store Your Fast Food Sauce Packets

If you're prone to staring at a drawer full of fast food sauce packets whenever you open your fridge, it may be time to do something about it. Cool, dark places like the fridge are ideal for storing your pile of packets, but most don't have to be kept in the refrigerator. Still, be warned: That doesn't mean they last forever. Condiments may not be the star of any fast food meal, but they make everything better – adding flavor to French fries, extra zing to a burger, or making the perfect taste combination with an order of chicken tenders. But when you end up with too many fast food packets, things can get confusing. And not all fast food sauces are created equal.

While some single-use condiment packets like honey, pepper, and salt can stay good for years with proper sealing, others might not last as long as you think. Generally speaking, you won't find an expiration date on an individual packet of ketchup or mustard, so it can be tough to definitively determine when fast food condiments have gone bad. A good rule of thumb with leftover condiment packets is to inspect them before you use them. If the sachet appears damaged, puffed up, or discolored, it's probably not safe to use. And if its contents smell, taste, or feel weird, they should probably go in the trash. You'll also want to check the ingredients listing, as some condiment inclusions expire faster than others.

