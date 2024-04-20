Pizza Buns Are The Fusion Snack Found At Japanese Convenience Stores

In Japan, there are many places like konbinis (the country's 24-hour convenience stores) that serve pizza-man buns. Local sources credit chains like 7-Eleven, Lawson, and Family Mart to have the best options to try the next time you're in Japan. The snacks are described as a fluffy bun that's usually a shade of orange with a gooey cheese and sauce. According to reviews, there are varying cheese-to-sauce ratios depending on where you buy one.

While this writer has never been to Japan, I did come across a frozen version of these snacks at H Mart (the biggest chain of Asian supermarkets in the U.S.) a few months ago that were filled with bacon — and I had to try one even though I hadn't heard of them before. As instructed, I steamed a bun and took a bite. The result? The outside was the fluffy steamed bun you'd expect, and the inside was a burst of rich tomato sauce and cheese. Was it tasty? Yes, but I honestly wouldn't buy this frozen snack again because the filling wasn't as flavorful as I'd prefer, and the bacon was lost in the mixture.

If you're intrigued by pizza buns, head to your local Asian supermarket to find a version, or make them at home with recipes found online that call for a standard dough and a filling of ground beef, tomato sauce, garlic, and cheese.