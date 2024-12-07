The Tempting Turkey-Thawing Option That's A Huge Mistake
Whether you can't get enough of it, or you can't wait for the festive season to be over, there's no denying that a whole turkey is great way to feed a crowd. The bird's hefty size is something of a double-edged sword, however, as it takes some serious logistics to prepare. Cooking the turkey is one thing, but it's the thawing that trips most people up. The option recommended by the USDA is to thaw in the fridge, but with up to four days required for a large bird (24 hours for every 4-5 pounds), anyone who's missed this window will be on the lookout for quick turkey thawing tips.
However logical it might seem to add hot water to speed up the process, you should avoid this at all costs. The only thing it's going to increase is your chance of food poisoning. Regardless of whether you attempt to submerge it in warm water or pour boiling water over it, the method is going to raise the temperature of the skin and outer layer of flesh. When food is left to sit at warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit (the standard maximum fridge temperature) and under 140 degrees Fahrenheit, it's in what's known as the danger zone. At these temperatures, bacteria including E. coli and salmonella thrive, and can double in number every 20 minutes. For this reason, it's also recommended that you don't leave the turkey at room temperature to thaw.
How to quickly and safely thaw a turkey
The good news is that there is a way to cut down on your thawing time without risking your health, and that's the cold water method. By submerging your wrapped turkey in cold water, you only need 30 minutes thawing time per pound, compared to 6 hours per pound in the fridge. So you can thaw a 16 pound turkey in just 8 hours.
The bad news is that this method is very hands on. To keep the turkey at a safe temperature, you're going to need to switch the water out every 30 minutes for the entire thawing time. It also requires that you start cooking the turkey as soon as it's thawed, so if you want to use this method, you really need to get the timing right. If you can't be on hand to change the water, you can just cook the turkey from frozen as a last resort. You'll need to increase the cooking time by around 50%, and ensure it reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit in the thickest parts of the breast and thigh.
When you do have the luxury of time, thawing a turkey in the refrigerator is really the best option, though it does take up a lot of real estate. The consistent low temperature makes this a much safer option, but also give you more flexibility, as a refrigerator-thawed turkey can sit for an extra 1-2 days before cooking.