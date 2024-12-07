The Tempting Turkey-Thawing Option That's A Huge Mistake

Whether you can't get enough of it, or you can't wait for the festive season to be over, there's no denying that a whole turkey is great way to feed a crowd. The bird's hefty size is something of a double-edged sword, however, as it takes some serious logistics to prepare. Cooking the turkey is one thing, but it's the thawing that trips most people up. The option recommended by the USDA is to thaw in the fridge, but with up to four days required for a large bird (24 hours for every 4-5 pounds), anyone who's missed this window will be on the lookout for quick turkey thawing tips.

However logical it might seem to add hot water to speed up the process, you should avoid this at all costs. The only thing it's going to increase is your chance of food poisoning. Regardless of whether you attempt to submerge it in warm water or pour boiling water over it, the method is going to raise the temperature of the skin and outer layer of flesh. When food is left to sit at warmer than 40 degrees Fahrenheit (the standard maximum fridge temperature) and under 140 degrees Fahrenheit, it's in what's known as the danger zone. At these temperatures, bacteria including E. coli and salmonella thrive, and can double in number every 20 minutes. For this reason, it's also recommended that you don't leave the turkey at room temperature to thaw.

