12 Foods And Drinks To Pair With Your Favorite Christmas Movie

This 1990 Christmas classic is a hilarious and heartwarming movie that has created quite a cult following. It tells the story of a young boy, Kevin McCallister, who is accidentally left behind as his family heads to Paris for Christmas. He makes the most of his time alone — dancing around with Christmas music, watching R-rated movies, and even does the laundry and grocery shopping. He then realizes that two burglars are planning to rob his family's house. In preparation, Kevin sets up booby traps all around the home in an iconic film montage.

Advertisement

Once Kevin is done securing his house, he makes himself microwavable macaroni and cheese. As the refined eight year old he is, Kevin sets his macaroni and cheese on a big plate, sets out silverware and a white place mat, and has milk on the side that is served in a wine glass. He then takes a second to pray over his "highly nutritious microwavable macaroni and cheese," and as he prepares to take a bite, the clock strikes, and Kevin has to run to brace for the robbers.

We're not sure about you, but seeing that Kevin never even got to take a bite of his delicious mac and cheese always frustrated us. So, to combat that frustration, we recommend that you make your favorite microwavable macaroni and cheese and enjoy it thoroughly while you watch "Home Alone." If Kevin didn't get to enjoy it, someone has to, right?

Advertisement