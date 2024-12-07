The Citrus Ingredient That Makes Boxed Waffle Mix Taste So Much Better

As convenient as boxed mixes are for cake, waffles, pancakes, and more, sometimes there's nothing more fun than adding some flair. A boxed waffle mix is perfect for making a batch of fluffy waffles, but it doesn't take much to inject some flavor into your breakfast. Whether you're cooking for yourself or cooking for a crowd, orange zest can instantly upgrade your favorite boxed waffle mix. With a fresh orange, a grater, and a pile of orange shavings, you can add an aromatic and pleasing citrus flavor to your waffles. Orange zest and lemon zest are common additions to bread and cookie dough recipes for the same reason.

You only need about a teaspoon of zest for every half-dozen waffles you make. A large orange usually yields a few tablespoons of zest (1 tablespoon equals about 3 teaspoons), so you don't need much for cooking. From there, it's as simple as whisking the zest into your waffle mix with the rest of your ingredients. Zest can also be used to spruce up freshly roasted vegetables, adding a touch of sweetness to balance out the earthy taste of veggies.