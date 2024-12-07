The Citrus Ingredient That Makes Boxed Waffle Mix Taste So Much Better
As convenient as boxed mixes are for cake, waffles, pancakes, and more, sometimes there's nothing more fun than adding some flair. A boxed waffle mix is perfect for making a batch of fluffy waffles, but it doesn't take much to inject some flavor into your breakfast. Whether you're cooking for yourself or cooking for a crowd, orange zest can instantly upgrade your favorite boxed waffle mix. With a fresh orange, a grater, and a pile of orange shavings, you can add an aromatic and pleasing citrus flavor to your waffles. Orange zest and lemon zest are common additions to bread and cookie dough recipes for the same reason.
You only need about a teaspoon of zest for every half-dozen waffles you make. A large orange usually yields a few tablespoons of zest (1 tablespoon equals about 3 teaspoons), so you don't need much for cooking. From there, it's as simple as whisking the zest into your waffle mix with the rest of your ingredients. Zest can also be used to spruce up freshly roasted vegetables, adding a touch of sweetness to balance out the earthy taste of veggies.
Topping your waffles with more deliciousness
Now that you have a heaping plate of orange zest-infused delicious waffles to share at the breakfast table, what do you top them with? If you're a fan of more orange flavor, orange marmalade is an easy choice and is a fruity alternative to maple syrup. If you want a sweet topping that also pairs well with orange flavor, make an easy vanilla icing with vanilla extract, confectioner's sugar, and milk (or heavy cream if you want it thicker). By whisking these ingredients together, you get a flavorful icing that can be drizzled over your waffles for a take on oranges and cream. You can even go a step further and sprinkle macadamia nuts over the top for some extra crunch.
It doesn't end there. You can keep things simple with some whipped cream and chocolate chips for a take on oranges and chocolate. Another simple option is butter and a cinnamon/sugar mix sprinkled on top — it's one of many spices you can use for waffles. Whether you want to go all out with your new waffle creation or keep things simple, a simple addition to your waffle batter can open up a world of possibilities.