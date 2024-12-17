The Extra Fruit You Need To Add To Store-Bought Berry Pies

For some added flavor, you can top your berry pie with some freshly grated lemon zest. The fresh zest will offer a bit more complexity to the fruit filling while also balancing the sweetness. You can add as much or as little as you like to the store-bought pie.

Advertisement

Another way to take your berry pie to the next level is to add lemon curd as a topping. Not a baker? You can easily make lemon curd in the microwave or buy a jar of it at any grocery store. Since lemon curd has a smooth, buttery texture you can spread a thin layer on top of your pie slice or add a spoonful to the top of the pie like you would with crème fraîche or whipped cream. Keep in mind, on its own, lemon curd can be quite tart so start with a light hand.

There are plenty of creative ways to use lemon curd. If you don't want to add it to your store-bought berry pie directly, you can mix it with some vanilla ice cream. Ice cream pairs beautifully with pie. Adding lemon curd to that will only amplify your dessert experience even more. You add the curd as a topping or mix it in when the ice cream has softened. Either way, you'll have a sweet, tangy bite with every spoonful of ice cream and pie.

Advertisement