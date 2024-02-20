For A Raspberry Pie That Holds Its Shape, Opt For Fresh Berries

Nothing can spoil your mood quicker than a pie that immediately loses its shape and filling after being cooled and sliced. To avoid this problem, Tasting Table recipe developer Jennine Rye uses fresh berries in her easy raspberry pie recipe. While some recipes may call for you to use frozen or canned fruit for your pie filling, Rye emphasizes using fresh raspberries for the best results. "I personally do prefer fresh raspberries when putting together this pie, purely because they don't melt when left out, and thus retain their shape better while putting on the pie crust," says Rye.

Rye notes that by using berries that retain their shape better, she can produce a more decorative and aesthetically pleasing pie crust. Frozen and fresh berries will taste the same once cooked, so the choice for fresh berries is purely structural. Fresh berries won't release as much moisture while sitting and cooking, ensuring you won't end up with a soggy pie crust that falls apart after being sliced.