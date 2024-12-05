The Worst Philadelphia Cream Cheese For Your Morning Bagel

There's nothing that pairs with a bagel quite like a healthy schmear of cream cheese. Whether you like a sweet or savory schmear, it imparts plenty of flavor to go with your morning bagel of choice. We tried and ranked 10 kinds of Philadelphia cream cheese spreads — judging flavor, texture, and consistency to find out what works best atop a bagel — and whipped mixed berry is the one flavor you'll want to avoid.

Philadelphia's whipped cream cheeses provide a nice, lighter texture compared to traditional dense cream cheese, which is a plus. But whipped mixed berry proved too sweet and too akin to yogurt, taste-wise, rather than ordinary cream cheese. In short, it's a flavor that works better for dessert than a bagel.

Fruit flavors ranked lower on our list for the same reasons — too sweet and better suited for desserts — but strawberry, which ranked seventh on our list, offered a less sweet option and tasted authentic.