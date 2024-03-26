wIna Garten's Unconventional Bagel-Cutting Technique Means More Cream Cheese In Every Bite

If you're one of the many bagel lovers out there, then you know that a bagel is always sliced horizontally directly through the middle, making two round pieces of bagel. From there, everyone enjoys their bagels differently — whether using it to make a sandwich or smearing it with cream cheese to eat one side at a time — but the way it's sliced is hardly a debate.

However, celebrity chef Ina Garten has a completely different and quite unconventional method: cutting the bagel into thirds. Yep, as strange as it may sound, Garten opts to cut the bagel horizontally twice to make three thinner pieces of bagel. As Garten explains, "I'm doing it with a twist. Instead of having a big, thick bagel, I like to cut it in thirds so instead you have a nice little sandwich." Basically, Garten cuts two bagels into thirds, which she turns into three sandwiches complete with an herb cream cheese and smoked salmon.

If you've ever thought that a bagel is just a little bit too thick, then Garten's method is perfect for you. After all, it allows for the flavor emphasis to be more on the ingredients inside, whether it's cream cheese or sandwich fillings.