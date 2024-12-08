The Worst Non-Alcoholic Aperitif To Add To Your Drinks
From Camparis — which are the heart and soul of drinks like the classic Negroni — to the Aperol in Aperol Spritzes, good aperitivos are a dime a dozen. But if you're looking for a non-alcoholic aperitif to mix something that won't give you a buzz for the rest of the day, that'll be a lot more difficult. We took a look at some of the most noteworthy brands on the market, and based on our ranking, the one brand that you should avoid when you see it on the shelves is Hiyo.
Marketed as a "social tonic," Hiyo attempts to set itself apart by incorporating trendy ingredients like nootropics and adaptogens, which are natural compounds supposedly designed to promote relaxation and stress relief. It's an interesting concept that caught our attention, especially given the growing interest in functional beverages that offer more than just refreshments.
Unfortunately, nootropics and adaptogens doth not a good drink make. Our reviewer found Hiyo to be overly sweet, with very artificial-tasting flavorings that linger unpleasantly on the palate; imagine sucking on a very cheap candy stick — that's essentially the vibe. So while we appreciate the vibrant colors and the flavor variations, the less-than-stellar tasting experience makes this a hard pass for us.
Here's what to pick instead for your virgin cocktails
Per our ranking, there are several standout non-alcoholic aperitifs that'll be worth your time and money more than Hiyo. At the top of the list is De Soi, a line of canned drinks founded by Katy Perry. Each of the offered signature flavors really hits the mark. Take De Soi Golden Hour as an example: The blend of yuzu, ginger, and lemongrass can fit perfectly as the base for something citrusy, like a no-ABV Amaretto Sour. We enjoyed the rest of the collection, too, like the dark fruit-forward Purple Lune or the bittersweet Spritz Italiano.
Coming in second place is Ghia, a Mediterranean-inspired aperitif that blends white grape juice with yuzu and a medley of botanicals. You can mix it with tonic or sparkling water for a refreshing spritz, but you can also drink it straight out of the can, and it'll still be enjoyable. Rounding out the top three is Figlia, an alcohol-free aperitif that strikes a nice chord between floral notes, citrus, and bitterness.
What makes these brands better than Hiyo is that they all try to evoke the flavor of classic aperitivos by using unique blends of fruit juices, herbs, and teas. Hiyo, on the other hand, feels like it primarily sells itself on the "social tonic" aspect of the drink without focusing too much on the flavor — and that's precisely why you should leave it on the shelf if it's a nice drink that you're after.