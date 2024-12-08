From Camparis — which are the heart and soul of drinks like the classic Negroni — to the Aperol in Aperol Spritzes, good aperitivos are a dime a dozen. But if you're looking for a non-alcoholic aperitif to mix something that won't give you a buzz for the rest of the day, that'll be a lot more difficult. We took a look at some of the most noteworthy brands on the market, and based on our ranking, the one brand that you should avoid when you see it on the shelves is Hiyo.

Marketed as a "social tonic," Hiyo attempts to set itself apart by incorporating trendy ingredients like nootropics and adaptogens, which are natural compounds supposedly designed to promote relaxation and stress relief. It's an interesting concept that caught our attention, especially given the growing interest in functional beverages that offer more than just refreshments.

Unfortunately, nootropics and adaptogens doth not a good drink make. Our reviewer found Hiyo to be overly sweet, with very artificial-tasting flavorings that linger unpleasantly on the palate; imagine sucking on a very cheap candy stick — that's essentially the vibe. So while we appreciate the vibrant colors and the flavor variations, the less-than-stellar tasting experience makes this a hard pass for us.

