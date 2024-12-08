What Did Starbucks' Oleato Golden Foam Taste Like?

Since the launch of Starbucks' Oleato line, the world has been buzzing with curiosity. Of the coffee chain's many olive oil offerings, Golden Foam sparked a fair bit of interest thanks to its whimsically decadent name. Yet, while some found Golden Foam to be just as delightful as anticipated, others had anything but rave reviews. For example, our tasters found Starbucks' coffee and olive oil pairing to be more gimmick than genius. Fortunately, we're here to demystify Starbucks' Oleato Golden Foam so you know exactly what the unconventionally-flavored drink topping tasted like.

Fluffy and frothy, Oleato Golden Foam was made by aerating chilled sweet cream that was infused with Partanna's extra virgin olive oil. Much like Starbucks' other cold foam varieties, the green-tinged topping elevated aesthetics and brought a velvety richness to drinks. Due to the higher fat content of olive oil, however, the decadence was amplified. But the addition of olive oil didn't just give Golden Foam a silkier mouthfeel — the earthy ingredient also gave the topping a uniquely flavorful (and savory!) edge.

In a word, Golden Foam tasted complex. Beyond its subtly sweet and creamy dairy base, it had a freshly vegetal and buttery aroma that was equally prominent on the palate. After all, the milky cold foam was laced with an intensely robust olive oil. But that wasn't all. Golden Foam also boasted delicate notes of toast and nuts, which complemented the richness of the dairy and the olive oil, increasing depth. That said, it was the herbaceous and buttery notes that lingered that best described the profile of Starbucks' Oleato Golden Foam.

