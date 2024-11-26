How To Break Down A Turkey For Quicker, Easier Cooking

There's no denying the impressiveness of a grand turkey centerpiece. But, whether it's for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or another special occasion, there's one strategy for quicker and easier cooking. Cut your turkey up before placing it in the oven — no different from how you'd prepare a chicken. It's an easy task; the main thing to consider is the cuts of turkey you should know. Our recommended method is simply cutting the wings and legs, then slicing the body in half lengthways and dividing it into neater fillets.

To detach a wing, stretch it out and use a sharp knife to cut as close to the body as possible. Legs require a bit more savviness; twist them before cutting directly across the joint. A simple hack for dividing them efficiently is to chop the legs in half to form drumsticks and thigh cuts. Cutting the breast is easy enough: Follow the curve of the rib cage before taking out the backbone.

Choosing the right size is one of the top tips for cooking a perfect turkey, so why wouldn't that extend to knowing when it's best to grab the carving knife early? Don't be scared of getting stuck in. If aesthetics are important, it's easy to trim any rough or uneven edges of white skin with a sharp knife. A tidy-up is easier than you think. Nobody likes waiting hours for a roasted turkey. And besides, your oven space will thank you for it.

