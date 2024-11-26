How To Break Down A Turkey For Quicker, Easier Cooking
There's no denying the impressiveness of a grand turkey centerpiece. But, whether it's for Thanksgiving, Christmas, or another special occasion, there's one strategy for quicker and easier cooking. Cut your turkey up before placing it in the oven — no different from how you'd prepare a chicken. It's an easy task; the main thing to consider is the cuts of turkey you should know. Our recommended method is simply cutting the wings and legs, then slicing the body in half lengthways and dividing it into neater fillets.
To detach a wing, stretch it out and use a sharp knife to cut as close to the body as possible. Legs require a bit more savviness; twist them before cutting directly across the joint. A simple hack for dividing them efficiently is to chop the legs in half to form drumsticks and thigh cuts. Cutting the breast is easy enough: Follow the curve of the rib cage before taking out the backbone.
Choosing the right size is one of the top tips for cooking a perfect turkey, so why wouldn't that extend to knowing when it's best to grab the carving knife early? Don't be scared of getting stuck in. If aesthetics are important, it's easy to trim any rough or uneven edges of white skin with a sharp knife. A tidy-up is easier than you think. Nobody likes waiting hours for a roasted turkey. And besides, your oven space will thank you for it.
Why is cutting turkey before cooking so effective?
The best part about cutting a turkey before cooking is that it speeds up the process. Not everyone has the oven space for a whole bird, so it can be a practical life hack, especially when preparing side dishes as well. However, it's mostly effective because you can't escape the fact that different cuts of meat require varying cooking times and strategies. Separating a turkey into pieces guarantees a more individualized approach and an even finish. In other words, you'll get a tastier, more tender result specifically catered to each cut. For instance, did you know that bone-in turkey takes 30 minutes per pound to cook, while boneless takes just 15 minutes?
It isn't just bones that clock up the necessary minutes in the oven, either: Fast-twitch versus slow-twitch muscles have differing amounts of connective tissue to break down. When roasting a turkey whole, there's no chance of catering to all the ideal cooking times. Nobody wants to be frantically googling the best ways to save your undercooked turkey. And equally, everybody knows the pain of a burned dish. Cutting a turkey before cooking ensures that every part is cooked to perfection.