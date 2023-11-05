8 Cuts Of Turkey You Should Know

Cooking a boneless turkey breast to perfection is a feat for any chef, from the restaurant kitchen to the home kitchen. The turkey breast is the (boneless) backbone of the bird that makes a beautifully cooked Thanksgiving turkey really shine, but because of its lack of bone structure, it is almost too easy to overcook, resulting in something dry and stringy instead of moist and juicy.

If you're cooking your bird whole, the key to keeping the breasts from drying out is obviously to avoid overcooking (you can make sure you don't overcook by investing in a quality meat thermometer) but to ensure moisture gets in throughout the cooking process. You've got options: You can brine your bird before cooking, you can lift up the skin on the turkey and stuff it with butter to allow the fat to melt into the meat, or you can even roast the whole turkey upside down to let the fat from the bird run down into the breast meat.

Looking to just cook boneless turkey breasts for Thanksgiving instead of a whole bird? Here's where you can focus all your efforts on just one cut of meat without worrying about how the rest of the bird cooks. For a simple turkey breast recipe to ensure a moist, juicy result every time, pound it thin, stuff it with buttery vegetables and savory sausage, and roll it into a roulade.