Use The Slow Cooker To Get A Head Start On Turkey Giblets This Thanksgiving

It's about that time of year when you need to start figuring out your Thanksgiving dinner plans. There's deciding the menu, curating the guest list, grocery shopping, and, of course, all of that cooking. If you're the designated chef in your family (or friend group), then it's even more important to map out what you can make ahead of time and what's left to do on Turkey Day. To make your holiday cooking easier, we've got one idea to give you a head start: Pull out your slow cooker and make the turkey giblets overnight.

What are giblets, anyway? They're the turkey's gizzard, neck, liver, and heart, all of which are tough and rubbery on their own but add layers of flavor to other dishes. That being said, you might think turkey giblets aren't meant to be a part of your Thanksgiving dinner menu, but they're common ingredients for gravy and stuffing (or dressing from some of you). The slow cooker is key to preparing giblets in advance because it allows you to safely let them cook overnight while you rest before the big day.