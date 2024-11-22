An undercooked turkey makes for an especially tragic Thanksgiving. Many of us carve the turkey before setting it on the serving table. that way, we can avoid anyone seeing or, even worse, tasting an undercooked turkey. We still have time to save an undercooked turkey and no one will be the wiser! We've consulted Bryan Ogen, executive chef at Bourbon Steak New York on the best ways to save your undercooked turkey.

Of course, you can avoid an undercooked turkey altogether if you know how to tell that the turkey is fully cooked in the first place. To that effect, Chef Ogen says: "Temperature is number one. The turkey should be cooked until 165 degrees Fahrenheit." No matter what way you cook a turkey, this internal temperature is a failsafe indication that it's cooked through and ready to eat. Consequently, a meat probe thermometer is key to cooking the perfect turkey.

If you happen to pull the turkey out before it's done, Ogen gives you two ways to save your undercooked turkey that don't involve the oven. "If you notice the bird is undercooked, you can pan roast the pieces in a saute pan on the stove," he explains. "Or if you have a wood fire grill, you could place them on the grill until they are fully cooked." These two methods are a lot faster than simply sticking the turkey back into the oven because you break the turkey down into smaller pieces.

