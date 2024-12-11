The Crucial Piping Tip You Need For A Stronger Gingerbread House

For baking enthusiasts, the arrival of the holiday season means warming up the oven for festive fruit cakes, colorful Christmas cookies, and gingerbread for carefully crafted gingerbread houses. Like pumpkin spice around Thanksgiving, gingerbread is a flavor that's popular around Christmastime, with seasonal gingerbread products flying off store shelves. While you may look forward to the fragrant smell of gingerbread filling your kitchen each winter, building a gingerbread house can be challenging. Whatever fun visuals you have in mind can quickly go by the wayside as you helplessly watch the walls cave in or the roof collapse on your family's creation. But by using a star tip to pipe your icing, you can make the gingerbread house building and decorating processes easier and a lot less frustrating.

When it comes time to assemble your house — decorating each piece individually on a flat surface is recommended, and a star-tipped piping bag can be your secret weapon. By using royal icing of a thicker consistency, the star tip creates wide, decorative stripes that give the roof, the walls, and all parts of the house more icing to grip, thereby creating a stronger hold. Using a standard round tip can be a challenge because it provides less frosting to grip and it's harder to keep the icing on a straight line at the edges of each piece.