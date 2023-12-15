14 Best Gingerbread Products To Try This Holiday Season

The holiday season is no time to be demure. No, this is the time for the thematic and the dramatic to shine. If you want everything to eat and drink to be merry and bright, go for it. If you eat a different kind of cookie every day, you have our full support. If you want to only consume gingerbread-flavored products ... well, we have just the list for you.

You might be surprised that gingerbread can go far beyond cookies in the shapes of mischievous little men. Essentially, anything can taste like gingerbread if it has the right spice blend (ginger, of course, plus cinnamon, allspice, nutmeg, and clove) and molasses undertones. Ice cream, chocolate, coffee creamer, and even cheese have all succumbed to a sprinkling of gingerbread, for better or worse.

Being a team of gingerbread lovers, the methodology we used to select these items was akin to Santa's process on the big day: we went on a mad dash and looked for all of the cookie-flavored items we could get our hands on. We searched the inventory of popular stores like Aldi, Trader Joe's, and Target, keeping an eye out for gingerbread products with a unique twist. Once we had a solid collection, we tasted the spoils and are here to report back.