How Disney Creates Its Massive Gingerbread Houses And Official Tips To Make Yours Better Than Ever

It's the most magical place on Earth, and it's only more so during the Christmas season. As soon as November hits, Disney World transitions from Halloween and goes into full holiday mode. A giant, 65-foot Christmas tree towers over Magic Kingdom, Main Street is lined with lights, garlands, and life-size nutcrackers, and Cinderella's Castle is draped with lights that twinkle along to music at the nightly light show. On top of that, massive gingerbread displays can be found scattered throughout properties in the park.

And one of the park's most impressive Christmas displays, arguably the (gingerbread) pièce de résistance, sits inside of the lobby of the Grand Floridian Resort. Standing at 7 feet tall and 12 feet wide, the Grand Gingerbread House is a staple of the park's annual holiday festivities. Guests of all ages "ooh" and "aw" over the mind-blowing display of artistry, which only goes to show the dedication that goes into fostering the Christmas spirit at Disney World.

On a recent trip to the park, Tasting Table stopped by the Grand Floridian resort to get the inside scoop from Chef Allie on what it takes to put these massive edible displays together, and how to make them last the entire season — and we took notes. Use these official tips to make your homemade gingerbread houses even better this season.