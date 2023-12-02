How Piping Tip Couplers Save Time And Eliminate Waste

Many tools have revolutionized the kitchen scene, but none quite like the piping tip coupler — the best thing since the kitchen spatula. A literal link between your piping tip and piping bag, a coupler makes decorating quick, easy, and resourceful. Piping tip couplers are two components that screw onto each other to secure your piping tip in between. Think of them as the nuts and bolts of piping bags. Without them, it's difficult to change your piping tip because the icing is in the way.

The solution is an empty piping bag with an inner coupler inside. Then, with the piping tip placed outside the bag, screw the outer coupler over the piping tip and to the inner coupler. After that, it's smooth sailing. You can unscrew and screw on a new tip anytime you need to, and save time and piping bags in the process.

Without a coupler, you may have to resort to emptying your piping bag of the first icing color before replacing it with another icing color. But, here's a simple trick: Fill two piping bags with each color and assemble the piping tip with a coupler in another empty bag. Next, snip holes at the tips of the two bags and place the first bag into the empty piping bag before piping your design onto the cake. Once done, remove the first bag and repeat the process for the second bag to eliminate waste and save time once again.