Does Oyster Dressing Actually Contain Oysters?

Depending on where you live, this dish might resemble something you'd refer to as "stuffing." Word to the wise: Since it is a classic Southern food, it's called oyster "dressing" (more on the stuffing-versus-dressing regional vernacular debate here). This is not to be confused with oyster sauce, the thick condiment, or with the thin dressing spooned over raw oysters on the half-shell (aka mignonette). We're talking about a hearty, warming baked dressing — divisive among Southern foodies and oyster lovers alike. Whether you love it or shy away from it, oyster dressing is a casserole-style side dish loaded with aromatics, butter, and crumbled cornbread. This comfort food's signature briny, seafood-forward flavor comes from (you guessed it) actual oysters.

Oyster dressing's earliest print appearance may have occurred in the 1865 cookbook, "The Accomplisht Cook." The recipe called for real oysters. It's been historically enjoyed along the Gulf Coast, but today has found a lasting fanbase in the South. Oyster dressing remains especially popular in coastal areas where oysters are a more commonly cooked-with, readily available ingredient. Thanks to the popularity of canned oysters, the dressing can be prepared by foodies anywhere at any time of year. Whether the seafood is fresh or canned, its flavorful brine is a crucial ingredient. With the canned kind, the brine is easily accessible. If you're using fresh oysters, be sure to reserve the "liquor" (aka the salty-sweet juice that comes out of the shucked shells) to pour over the dressing pre-bake.

