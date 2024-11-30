Does Oyster Dressing Actually Contain Oysters?
Depending on where you live, this dish might resemble something you'd refer to as "stuffing." Word to the wise: Since it is a classic Southern food, it's called oyster "dressing" (more on the stuffing-versus-dressing regional vernacular debate here). This is not to be confused with oyster sauce, the thick condiment, or with the thin dressing spooned over raw oysters on the half-shell (aka mignonette). We're talking about a hearty, warming baked dressing — divisive among Southern foodies and oyster lovers alike. Whether you love it or shy away from it, oyster dressing is a casserole-style side dish loaded with aromatics, butter, and crumbled cornbread. This comfort food's signature briny, seafood-forward flavor comes from (you guessed it) actual oysters.
Oyster dressing's earliest print appearance may have occurred in the 1865 cookbook, "The Accomplisht Cook." The recipe called for real oysters. It's been historically enjoyed along the Gulf Coast, but today has found a lasting fanbase in the South. Oyster dressing remains especially popular in coastal areas where oysters are a more commonly cooked-with, readily available ingredient. Thanks to the popularity of canned oysters, the dressing can be prepared by foodies anywhere at any time of year. Whether the seafood is fresh or canned, its flavorful brine is a crucial ingredient. With the canned kind, the brine is easily accessible. If you're using fresh oysters, be sure to reserve the "liquor" (aka the salty-sweet juice that comes out of the shucked shells) to pour over the dressing pre-bake.
Hooray for truth in advertising -- oyster dressing is packed with real oysters
Oyster dressing begins with sauteed garlic, celery, yellow onion, and green bell pepper, topped by loads of Bell's poultry seasoning with oregano and marjoram and Old Bay seasoning. (You can whip up a batch of homemade Old Bay in five minutes, for the record.) Some recipes also include white button or cremini mushrooms, which serve as a utilitarian sponge for soaking up more flavorful oyster brine. In classic Northern stuffing fashion, oyster dressing uses half stale white bread cubes, plus half crumbled cornbread for savory flavor and Southern culinary influence. It all gets married together by a bold mixture of moisture elements: bright hot sauce, fresh lemon juice, chicken broth, and the oyster liquor.
When the dish cropped up as a New England regional favorite in the 1700s, these bolder elements were likely not part of the equation. But, as oyster dressing has taken on a life of its own, it has evolved to flavorful new heights. The dish brings an unconventional protein element to Thanksgiving dinner tables. As such, we think oyster dressing tastes best served as a side dish rather than stuffed into the actual turkey (which also requires a more involved cooking process to safely enjoy the oysters). You can also dig into this enticing dish year-round as a thrifty way to use up canned oysters. Serve it with a platter of hot wings for a playful, low-prep dinner party.