A Baked Dressing Is The Absolute Best Way To Use Up Canned Oysters

There's one dish without which the Thanksgiving table is never complete. Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, make it with wheat bread or cornbread, stuff it in the turkey, or bake it on its own in a casserole dish, every family has a favorite recipe. And one that's usually found on Southern tables and along the North American East Coast is oyster dressing. From Louisiana to Alabama, the Carolinas, and New England, oysters are abundant and mostly inexpensive. But if you don't have access to fresh oysters where you live, or they are too expensive, a super easy and tasty alternative is to use canned oysters.

Smoked and canned oysters are a versatile ingredient that can enhance many recipes, and oyster dressing is no exception. Canned smoked oysters will give your dressing more taste for less money. With the recent popularity of tinned seafood, canned oysters are widely available in most supermarkets and can cost as little as $2.50 depending on the brand. They are available natural packed in water, but, more commonly, they come smoked in oil and sometimes seasoned with a bit of chile, which will give your dressing a unique spicy and smoky flavor.