Here's What You'll Miss Out On With A Smokeless Indoor Grill

So long, summer. If grilling in the rain is not your thing or snow and cold temperatures put a dent in your BBQ game, you may be considering a smokeless indoor grill. These countertop appliances promise everything from outdoor flavor to crosshatch marks, all without the dangerous smoke and fumes of an outdoor grill. However, pitmaster Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., isn't sure the tradeoff is worth it.

Advertisement

The chef and grill expert told us, "The con[s] of using a smokeless indoor grill is that you don't get real grill or smoke flavor." While some people try to replicate the experience by adding liquid smoke to food, nothing compares to the complex flavors that develop when you cook food over burning wood or charcoal, allowing the fat and water molecules to absorb smoke particles along with their toasty tastes and aromas. In other words, even though the food is cooked, it won't taste grilled.

What's more, Wallace said, "I would strongly suggest staying away from cooking ribs. I feel like the heat is inconsistent which would cause an inconsistent cook. For me, it never makes more sense to use an indoor grill. If I can't use an outdoor grill, I suggest making something else that does not require a grill."

Advertisement