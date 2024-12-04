Here's What You'll Miss Out On With A Smokeless Indoor Grill
So long, summer. If grilling in the rain is not your thing or snow and cold temperatures put a dent in your BBQ game, you may be considering a smokeless indoor grill. These countertop appliances promise everything from outdoor flavor to crosshatch marks, all without the dangerous smoke and fumes of an outdoor grill. However, pitmaster Michelle Wallace, owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., isn't sure the tradeoff is worth it.
The chef and grill expert told us, "The con[s] of using a smokeless indoor grill is that you don't get real grill or smoke flavor." While some people try to replicate the experience by adding liquid smoke to food, nothing compares to the complex flavors that develop when you cook food over burning wood or charcoal, allowing the fat and water molecules to absorb smoke particles along with their toasty tastes and aromas. In other words, even though the food is cooked, it won't taste grilled.
What's more, Wallace said, "I would strongly suggest staying away from cooking ribs. I feel like the heat is inconsistent which would cause an inconsistent cook. For me, it never makes more sense to use an indoor grill. If I can't use an outdoor grill, I suggest making something else that does not require a grill."
What can you grill indoors?
Inconsistent temperatures and a lack of smokiness may discourage you from grilling meat, but other foods can be more forgiving when cooked on an indoor grill. If you do have an indoor grill and want to put it to use, consider slicing up some mushrooms, zucchini, and carrots to cook. Don't make the common mistake of skimping on seasoning when grilling vegetables, however. Instead, coat each slice with oil and lay your favorite herbs and spices on heavy so they don't fall into the ridges of the cooking surface. You can also marinate a selection of veggies ahead of time to build up rich flavors.
In the mood for something sweeter? Grilled fruit can be delicious, too. Peaches, plums, and pineapples can be sliced and grilled indoors to make an awesome topping for ice cream, while pears can be cooked with onions and sprinkled with blue cheese and walnuts for a savory pizza or a special salad. Still hungry? Slice an apple into rings, drizzle it with oil, brown sugar, and cinnamon, and toss it on the indoor grill for a quick dessert or topping for a breakfast yogurt or smoothie bowl.
