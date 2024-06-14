The Key To Grilling In The Rain Is All In Pumping Up The Heat

Grilling is the ideal summer activity. The sun is out, the weather's warm, and you have the best cuts of steak ready to thrown on the grill. That is, until that dreaded drop of water hits your skin and you're suddenly standing in the rain. But your plans don't have to come to a halt just yet. If you're cooking on an electric grill, then it's dangerous to cook in the rain, but for gas or charcoal grills, a little wet weather shouldn't pose a problem. By turning up the heat, you can keep the grill going. Your main focus should be maintaining high temperatures on your grill since rain tends to cool the air around it, which will lower the temperature of your grill. So by all means, add more fuel to your fire by piling on the charcoal and turning up the gas.

If charcoal is your fuel source, it's best to leave the fire to work itself up for a while before commencing with grilling. Remember that charcoal is excellent at absorbing moisture — a reason we recommend you keep a few pieces of it in your fridge. Let the fire build up substantially and reach the appropriate temperatures for you to throw on your meat. Also, keep the lid on your charcoal grill and limit how often you remove it. This more evenly cooks your food, keeps it dry, and gives it a desirable smoky flavor. Opening the lid lowers the temperature and stalls your grilling.