Give Store-Bought Potato Salad Homemade Flair With 2 Tasty Additions

During summer get-togethers, potato salad is one of the most recognizable items on any backyard food table. As a cold salad packed with flavor, it fits naturally next to burgers and hot dogs, scoops up well with chips, and provides a pleasing contrast of flavors with other sides like baked beans.

If you're looking to liven up a tub of store-bought potato salad, two simple ingredients will punch it up with flavor and make you the star of your next barbeque. With the addition of bacon and fresh herbs, you can make friends and family think you spent hours making a batch of potato salad that's to die for. And who doesn't love a little bit of bacon in a salad?

The addition of bacon crumbles offers a bit of crunch to an otherwise creamy dish and its smoky flavor cuts through the tang of mayonnaise or mustard — some homemade recipes even call for adding bacon drippings to the dressing. If you really want to go all out, you can give your potato an upgrade with thick slab bacon, which offers a chewy, yet crispy bite.

