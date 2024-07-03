Ina Garten's Unique 4th Of July Menu Includes Julia Child's Favorite Potato Salad

Lobster rolls are a quintessential summer favorite hailing from the Northeast, where they began as an easy, cheap sandwich and later became a classic dish at the area's lobster shacks. Because lobster are harvested year-round in the Northeast, these rolls are widely available in New England and commonly found throughout America on menus of seafood restaurants.

If you want to take inspiration from the Barefoot Contessa, you can easily replicate — or reimagine — her July Fourth party menu. Garten's recipe is for warm lobster rolls, which are also known as Connecticut style, so you can follow her lead and either use her recipe or any other you like. For your sides, if the Julia Child potato salad or veggie coleslaw aren't calling to you, opt for a different potato or pasta salad and green or fruit salad instead. Try a Red, White, and Blue Potato Salad alongside a Strawberry Arugula Salad. Or, skip the salads altogether and serve up the classic lobster roll side of french fries.

Garten's drink and dessert items are fresh lemonade and s'mores with homemade marshmallows. Customize your lemonade by adding mint or strawberries, and include vodka or beer for the adults. Sticking with classic s'mores is a great dessert, but you can put a spin on it with s'mores cookies. Or, return to a different tradition and make a beautiful flag cake. With this delicious and simple menu, it's easy to create your own Ina Garten-esque Fourth of July get-together.