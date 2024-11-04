Thick Slab Bacon Is The Unexpected Star Of Your Next Barbecue

Thick slab bacon isn't just a fancy breakfast upgrade. As an ultra-flavorful cut of pork belly with a crispy crust and chewy interior, slab bacon is decadent and hearty enough to become the centerpiece of your next barbecue. We interviewed Greg Gatlin, James Beard Award finalist for Best Chef and Founder of Gatlin's BBQ and the recently opened Gatlin's Fins & Feathers on how to make thick slab bacon the star of your next cookout.

Advertisement

"Incorporating slab bacon into your barbecue spread can be done in several ways," Gatlin said. "If you've cured your slab bacon it can be used for BLT Sandwiches nestled between thick slices of Texas Toast. You can add it to your favorite burger giving it an amazing flavor boost. The other way is not curing it and smoking it into tender bite-size morsels called burnt ends or slices and hunks of super tender and rich pork belly dishes."

Gatlin refers to slab bacon as cured or uncured, but all kinds of bacon are cured in some way. The uncured slab bacon Gatlin is talking about uses natural nitrites, giving it a saltier, more porky flavor. Uncured center-cut bacon comes with salty and spicy seasonings, while whole smoked bacon slabs have woodsy notes like hickory or mesquite. You can slice them to your desired thickness before throwing them on the grill for scrumptious BLTs or alongside burger patties. You can also use smoked cured bacon slab for oven-made burnt ends.

Advertisement