The Major Pumpkin Pie Mistake To Avoid This Thanksgiving
For many people, pumpkin pie is an essential part of the Thanksgiving celebration. Unfortunately, it's also one of the trickier recipes when it comes to getting the consistency just right. Luckily, there's an easy way to overcome any doubts and avoid one of the biggest mistakes that everyone makes with pumpkin pie – making your filling too wet.
While you might assume that starting with a whole pumpkin would give you superior results, chef Zac Young, sprinkle master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, said that's not the case since the moisture content of each pumpkin can vary so much. Young explained, "This is why I recommend using canned pumpkin puree, it's consistent every time."
If you've already stirred up a batch and don't like what you see, Young offered a way to save your pumpkin pie filling. He advised, "If your puree is too wet and already added to the filling, add an extra egg yolk and 1-2 teaspoons of cornstarch (depending on how liquid the filling is) and bake as usual." Those ingredients should help thicken the filling so that it resembles creamy, melted ice cream — which should bake up into smooth, golden custard.
More tips for the perfect pumpkin pie
Note that this type of pie may bubble over as the filling heats — after all, there's no top crust to hold it in. To counter this problem, don't fill it all the way to the top. You can also place a baking sheet under the pie tin to protect your oven.
It can be tricky to judge when a pumpkin pie is done baking. You're looking for a firm jiggle that will set up as it cools. If you want, you can insert a knife, which should come out clean when the pie is ready. However, you may need to hide that mark before serving. That's where Cool Whip or whipped cream can come to the rescue — or toss on a few nuts and spices like star anise to dress it up. One final note: be sure to wrap your pie in plastic or foil and place it in the refrigerator within two hours after it's done baking; this keeps your food safe for another meal.