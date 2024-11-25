The Major Pumpkin Pie Mistake To Avoid This Thanksgiving

For many people, pumpkin pie is an essential part of the Thanksgiving celebration. Unfortunately, it's also one of the trickier recipes when it comes to getting the consistency just right. Luckily, there's an easy way to overcome any doubts and avoid one of the biggest mistakes that everyone makes with pumpkin pie – making your filling too wet.

Advertisement

While you might assume that starting with a whole pumpkin would give you superior results, chef Zac Young, sprinkle master at PieCaken Bakeshop and Sprinkletown Donuts & Ice Cream, said that's not the case since the moisture content of each pumpkin can vary so much. Young explained, "This is why I recommend using canned pumpkin puree, it's consistent every time."

If you've already stirred up a batch and don't like what you see, Young offered a way to save your pumpkin pie filling. He advised, "If your puree is too wet and already added to the filling, add an extra egg yolk and 1-2 teaspoons of cornstarch (depending on how liquid the filling is) and bake as usual." Those ingredients should help thicken the filling so that it resembles creamy, melted ice cream — which should bake up into smooth, golden custard.

Advertisement