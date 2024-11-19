Costco Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Side Dish Just In Time For Thanksgiving
Cooking for Thanksgiving just got a little less stressful thanks to a breaking development at Costco. Some eagle-eyed shoppers noticed that the wholesale retailer has brought back their Kirkland Signature Loaded Mashed Potatoes just in time for the holiday. This beloved dish features a family-sized baking tin — weighing in at almost four pounds — filled with creamy, smashed Yukon gold potatoes, topped with a couple of pads of Kirkland Signature butter, slices of bacon, and shredded parmesan and mozzarella cheeses.
At $4.39 a pound, each container costs around $15 and serves 10, which makes this a perfect and affordable family-friendly side dish. These loaded mashed potatoes are a take-and-bake Costco offering which means you can pop the whole tray, minus the plastic top, into the oven at 375 degrees Fahrenheit. Baking for 40 to 50 minutes forces the butter and shredded cheese on top to melt into the mashed potatoes below, while crisping up the little bacon chunks, creating a tub full of light, fluffy, cheesy, starchy, nostalgia — a surefire crowd-pleaser.
The internet goes wild for Costco's loaded mashed potatoes
It's no secret that Costco is fickle with its offerings. One day shelves are packed with a crowd favorite and the next it disappears, as if it never existed to begin with. And no, when a beloved item goes missing, we don't recommend asking employees to check the back. A promising pattern is that Costco often brings back crowd favorites and these loaded mashed potatoes are no exception.
Last year, the dish built a small but vocal fan base on the internet, with many Redditors agreeing that they could probably eat the whole tray alone if there was no one there to share with (or stop them). According to the posters on r/Costco these take-and-bake loaded mashed potatoes are exceptional with Costco's prepared meatloaf. We did a Costco prepared food ranking and also agree that the meatloaf is a definite "buy." Some creative souls even encouraged people to throw leftover mashed potatoes into a tortilla with some eggs to make an incredible Thanksgiving breakfast burrito. We're huge on Thanksgiving leftovers but just a heads up, you probably won't have even a spoonful of these left at the end of your Turkey Day festivities.