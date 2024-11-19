Costco Brings Back A Fan-Favorite Side Dish Just In Time For Thanksgiving

It's no secret that Costco is fickle with its offerings. One day shelves are packed with a crowd favorite and the next it disappears, as if it never existed to begin with. And no, when a beloved item goes missing, we don't recommend asking employees to check the back. A promising pattern is that Costco often brings back crowd favorites and these loaded mashed potatoes are no exception.

Advertisement

Last year, the dish built a small but vocal fan base on the internet, with many Redditors agreeing that they could probably eat the whole tray alone if there was no one there to share with (or stop them). According to the posters on r/Costco these take-and-bake loaded mashed potatoes are exceptional with Costco's prepared meatloaf. We did a Costco prepared food ranking and also agree that the meatloaf is a definite "buy." Some creative souls even encouraged people to throw leftover mashed potatoes into a tortilla with some eggs to make an incredible Thanksgiving breakfast burrito. We're huge on Thanksgiving leftovers but just a heads up, you probably won't have even a spoonful of these left at the end of your Turkey Day festivities.

Advertisement