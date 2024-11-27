The Best Pocky Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie
The late '60s were a time of radical change, flower power, and far-out ideas. It was in the midst of the post-war economic boom referred to as the Japanese economic miracle that a man named Yoshiaki Koma drizzled a little bit of chocolate on top of an impossibly thin biscuit, and the Pocky was born. An instant hit, Ezaki Glico Co., the Japanese dessert manufacturing company responsible for bringing Pocky to the masses, immediately began testing out new flavors. The delightfully nutty and chunky, almond Pocky came out next, and the bubblegum pink strawberry Pocky followed shortly after. Pocky hasn't slowed down since.
We ranked the 12 Pocky flavors we could get our hands on and not only did coconut Pocky win our ranking by a mile, but it also reminded us of Samoas, the popular Girl Scout cookie. Fun fact: Samoas narrowly missed out on the number one spot in our Girl Scout cookie ranking, taking a very honorable second place instead. Coconut can be a very polarizing flavor, especially processed coconut which can be cloyingly sweet and reminiscent of sunscreen. But the coconut flakes in Pocky's chocolate-dipped and coconut-crusted biscuit hit all the right toasty, roasted flavor notes without overwhelming the overall Pocky flavor.
Coconut Pocky recipe ideas
It's hard to walk by the iconic red Pocky box without picking one up as a treat to devour in the car, but what a lot of people don't realize is that Pocky makes for a whimsical and delicious dessert ingredient. The simplest way to incorporate coconut Pocky (or any flavor you refer) into a dessert is to use them as the sticks for your cake pops to make a completely edible cake pop from first bite to last.
For those who don't want to venture into the complex and overwhelming world of cake pops, the Pocky website has a lot of brilliant and versatile Pocky-incorporation recipe ideas. We're big fans of pressing Pocky sticks into the outer rim of your cake, making a fence-like structure out of Pocky sticks. This twist on texture is an easy way to give your favorite cake recipes an elevated look. Or, on the simpler end of things, Pocky sticks make for great spindly legs if you want to make spider cupcakes or fun animal-shaped treats.