The Best Pocky Flavor Tastes Like Your Favorite Girl Scout Cookie

The late '60s were a time of radical change, flower power, and far-out ideas. It was in the midst of the post-war economic boom referred to as the Japanese economic miracle that a man named Yoshiaki Koma drizzled a little bit of chocolate on top of an impossibly thin biscuit, and the Pocky was born. An instant hit, Ezaki Glico Co., the Japanese dessert manufacturing company responsible for bringing Pocky to the masses, immediately began testing out new flavors. The delightfully nutty and chunky, almond Pocky came out next, and the bubblegum pink strawberry Pocky followed shortly after. Pocky hasn't slowed down since.

We ranked the 12 Pocky flavors we could get our hands on and not only did coconut Pocky win our ranking by a mile, but it also reminded us of Samoas, the popular Girl Scout cookie. Fun fact: Samoas narrowly missed out on the number one spot in our Girl Scout cookie ranking, taking a very honorable second place instead. Coconut can be a very polarizing flavor, especially processed coconut which can be cloyingly sweet and reminiscent of sunscreen. But the coconut flakes in Pocky's chocolate-dipped and coconut-crusted biscuit hit all the right toasty, roasted flavor notes without overwhelming the overall Pocky flavor.