The Bakery Behind Disney World's Character-Themed Cakes
Head to Disney World and you can order cakes to celebrate special occasions — or the mere fact that you're in the place dubbed "the most magical place on earth." Cute Mickey Mouse cakes in the shape of his hat, ears and all, can be delivered to a list of restaurants. The bakery behind them? Amorette's Patisserie in Disney Springs' Town Center. A minimum of 48 hours advance notice is required, and you can order up to 30 days in advance.
If you've ordered a cake to enjoy at one of the participating Disney World restaurants, you can choose your choice of chocolate, and one of the ears can be tagged with a default message like "Happy Birthday" or "Congratulations." At $39 per cake, these festive treats can feed up to six people. Should you want a more specialized order, you can check out some of the custom options that Amorette's Patisserie offers. "Amorette" means "little love" in French, and we think desserts are a great expression of adoration — especially when presented in a pretty box. Gifting the patisserie's 11-layered signature cake made up of red velvet, chocolate cake, chocolate mousse, cherry mousse, raspberry pate de fruit jelly, and Italian buttercream is sure to put a smile on everyone's faces.
Sweet bites with lasting memories
If you want to stick strictly to character-themed designs, Amorette's dome cakes borrow inspiration from familiar characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. As for flavors, you can choose from varieties of chocolate or lemon chiffon or a flourless option with dark chocolate mousse.
Should culinary inspiration take hold and you want to harness your inner pastry chef with a more hands-on approach to dessert, the patisserie provides a one-and-a-half hour cake decorating class so you can color the dome design as you please. Instead of watching TikTok tutorials to learn decorating tips, you'll have a professional to help you. At the end of the experience, you can take the cake with you. For two people, this class is advertised as $199 plus tax, and if you want to decorate an additional dessert during your time, you can add an extra one for $50 plus tax. Just be aware that reservations are necessary for this experience.
If a visit to Disney World isn't in your future, there's no need to feel like you're missing out. Order some mouse ears from Amazon and make your own wishes come true in the comfort of your own kitchen. We have a Mickey Mouse cake recipe that you can tweak with whatever kinds of colors and designs you like.