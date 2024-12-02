The Bakery Behind Disney World's Character-Themed Cakes

If you want to stick strictly to character-themed designs, Amorette's dome cakes borrow inspiration from familiar characters like Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, and Goofy. As for flavors, you can choose from varieties of chocolate or lemon chiffon or a flourless option with dark chocolate mousse.

Should culinary inspiration take hold and you want to harness your inner pastry chef with a more hands-on approach to dessert, the patisserie provides a one-and-a-half hour cake decorating class so you can color the dome design as you please. Instead of watching TikTok tutorials to learn decorating tips, you'll have a professional to help you. At the end of the experience, you can take the cake with you. For two people, this class is advertised as $199 plus tax, and if you want to decorate an additional dessert during your time, you can add an extra one for $50 plus tax. Just be aware that reservations are necessary for this experience.

If a visit to Disney World isn't in your future, there's no need to feel like you're missing out. Order some mouse ears from Amazon and make your own wishes come true in the comfort of your own kitchen. We have a Mickey Mouse cake recipe that you can tweak with whatever kinds of colors and designs you like.

