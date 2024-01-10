This Mickey Mouse Cake How-To Is A Disney Lover's Dream

If you've ever visited Amorette's Patisserie at Disney Springs, you've likely ogled at the iconic Mickey Dome Cake. The shiny, round, and bright red confection is the ultimate sweet symbol of all things Disney. In addition to this classic dessert, the French-style bakery also offers dome cakes that emulate some of your other favorite Disney characters, including Pluto, Goofy, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck, and Minnie Mouse — all featuring their signature colors and cute black ears. At first glance, these unique treats may seem impossible to whip up at home, but Tasting Table recently stepped into the kitchen with chef Katie from Amorette's Patisserie to learn all of her professional tips and tricks.

As it turns out, you don't need to be a professional to make cakes that embody all the magic of Disney. As Katie told us about the Mickey Dome Cake, "It is 100% possible to make this cake at home." And not only did she walk us through her step-by-step process for making this beloved Mickey-shaped treat, she also gave us plenty of advice that you can use for your own baking endeavours. Whether you're looking to replicate these domes cakes for yourself or you just want to pick up some fresh baking tips, we've got you covered.