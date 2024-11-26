The Absolute Best Type Of Wine To Pair With Japanese Ramen

Some nights are ramen nights — and sometimes, those same very nights also call for a glass of wine. It happens more often than you might think. But while the chef approved beer and ramen pairing is one that's fairly well known (you can more or less always grab a Sapporo and be set), the absolute best type of wine to pair with your Japanese ramen is not quite as widely discussed — nevertheless, it's equally as important. The type of wine you pair with your ramen is dependent upon the variety of ramen you're having, and while that might make it sound overly complicated, Tasting Table has an expert at hand to simplify things.

That expert is none other than Michael Schwicht, the general manager of the ramen-famous restaurant, Momofuku, in Las Vegas. There are more than 27 different types of ramen, including both the Chinese and Japanese styles, but Michael Schwicht's advice breaks wine pairings into three categories: shoyu, tonkotsu, and miso.