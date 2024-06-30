The Chef-Approved Beer Pairing For Your Next Bowl Of Ramen

Who doesn't crave a hot bowl of ramen after a long, cold day? Some people crave it just as much when it's hot outside. But, no matter what the weather report might say, that bowl of ramen will be all the better with a cold beer served alongside it. According to Chef Judy Joo, Celebrity Chef & Owner of Seoul Bird, with locations in London, Las Vegas, and now at CitiField & Barclays Center, that doesn't have to be just any beer. You can choose one that perfectly complements the flavors of your broth.

"A lighter non spicy ramen broth would go well with a pale ale or pilsners for their refreshing profiles," says Joo. When it comes to broths that have a bit more kick, on the other hand, Joo says "the lemony, coriander notes in a blond beer is a fine match for the spice of Buldak ramen, lifting the dish." So, while you could always keep it simple by grabbing a Sapporo — one of Japan's oldest beers and the most classic to pair with ramen – it's worth exploring other, more specific, beer pairings that can bring out the best in your broth.

Even at one of the best ramen spots in America, your beer options can be limited. Sapporo is bound to be on the menu anywhere you go, but you can also use the descriptions of the ramen to guide you towards something more unique.