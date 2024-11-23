What Exactly Is Nespresso's Pixie Machine?
Nespresso has an entire fleet of coffee machines to help you brew your morning cup of Joe and get out the door with a spring in your step. Depending on what you make and how often, you may not need all of the whistle and bells that larger models offer. For many coffee lovers, the quaint Pixie may do the job, as the basic machine is compact, doesn't take up a lot of valuable space on kitchen countertops, and can still make some pretty delicious espressos and lungos. Retailing for around $200 on Amazon, the handy Pixie coffee machines brew coffee pods that you can use to pour yourself a steaming Americano or easily incorporate into an espresso martini made with Irish cream liqueur and a vanilla-flavored vodka.
The benefit of a smaller machine means that this single-cup coffee maker requires only 25 seconds to heat up, so you can get to pouring and sipping without having to wait. Plus, with an empty water tank detection feature, even your blurry-eyed self can make yourself a coffee in the early hours of the morning without too much confusion.
Sometimes less is more
For singles who live alone or hoteliers looking to add a special touch to guest rooms, this handy machine can do the drink with little fuss. The sleek, industrial-looking machines can last anywhere from five to 10 years, and buyers can be comforted by the fact that in addition to a two-year warranty, the company offers repair services for any equipment that isn't working quite right. A removable water tank at the back of the machine makes for easy cleaning without the need for any special tools, and an automatic switch-off feature helps conserve electricity so you can sprint off to work without wondering whether or not you remembered to turn off any equipment.
Simply stock a variety of Nespresso pods and a few pieces of quality chocolate next to the machine, and you'll have a satisfied coffee drinker grateful for the appliance. Should you want the option of adding frothed milk to brewed shots of espresso, you can purchase a standalone electric milk frother to steam and foam milk or the milk alternative of your choice to make lattes, cappuccinos, and macchiatos topped with powdery sprinkles of cinnamon, cocoa powder, or freshly ground pumpkin pie spice.