What Exactly Is Nespresso's Pixie Machine?

Nespresso has an entire fleet of coffee machines to help you brew your morning cup of Joe and get out the door with a spring in your step. Depending on what you make and how often, you may not need all of the whistle and bells that larger models offer. For many coffee lovers, the quaint Pixie may do the job, as the basic machine is compact, doesn't take up a lot of valuable space on kitchen countertops, and can still make some pretty delicious espressos and lungos. Retailing for around $200 on Amazon, the handy Pixie coffee machines brew coffee pods that you can use to pour yourself a steaming Americano or easily incorporate into an espresso martini made with Irish cream liqueur and a vanilla-flavored vodka.

The benefit of a smaller machine means that this single-cup coffee maker requires only 25 seconds to heat up, so you can get to pouring and sipping without having to wait. Plus, with an empty water tank detection feature, even your blurry-eyed self can make yourself a coffee in the early hours of the morning without too much confusion.