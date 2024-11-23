The Key Temperature Tip To Remember When Making Marbled Fudge

Fudge is a decadent and rich treat that melts in your mouth the minute it hits your tongue, and you can double your pleasure by marbling your favorite fudge flavors into one batch. We consulted a chocolate expert to make sure your marbled fudge is a success. Preston Stewart, director of chocolate at Onyx Coffee Lab and project manager for Terroir Chocolate, told Tasting Table that temperature is key to a smooth, cohesive texture. "It's very important that the two (or 3) versions that are being marbled together are at a similar temperature because they should cool at a similar rate to prevent any separation or cracking," he said.

Advertisement

This tip is especially important for the old-fashioned fudge recipes that make fudge using a similar technique to candy. Sugar, milk, and cocoa powder are heated to a light boil, and stirred continuously until a precise temperature is reached. Then, butter and vanilla are added and left to cool. If you are a fan of making fudge the old-fashioned way, then you'll need a candy thermometer to know when to take the fudge off the heat. In the case of marbled fudge, a candy thermometer will also come in handy to ensure that your flavors are the same temperature before combining them. If they're at two different temperatures you run the risk of crystallization, which is the cause of separation and cracking that ruins fudge's texture.

Advertisement