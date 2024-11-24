The Piping Tip That Makes Decorating Cakes A Breeze For Shaky Hands

Decorating a cake can be a fun way to liven up your baked good and put your own creative stamp on it. The possibilities for decoration are endless and can be fun any time of year. But if you have shaky hands, decorating a cake, especially piping onto it, can be tricky. One involuntary movement can result in a glaring mistake that makes the cake look less than stellar. Fortunately, there's an easy solution: Use a small star tip on your piping bag.

Advertisement

Using a small star tip makes it easy to cover mistakes, especially if you're trying to write a message on top of your delicious, bakery-fresh cake. A shake of the wrist or the hands with a round tip will instantly become noticeable, but a star tip adds texture as you write or decorate, making any mistakes look less obvious. Not only are small star tips effective when writing messages, but they can also be very useful when making borders on a cake. For example, we recommend squeezing your piping bag enough to make a bead with a tail on the end and then repeating the process by overlapping each tail until you've made it completely around your border. This is a fun and easy way to add texture and pizazz to the cake with a little patience.

Advertisement