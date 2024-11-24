The Piping Tip That Makes Decorating Cakes A Breeze For Shaky Hands
Decorating a cake can be a fun way to liven up your baked good and put your own creative stamp on it. The possibilities for decoration are endless and can be fun any time of year. But if you have shaky hands, decorating a cake, especially piping onto it, can be tricky. One involuntary movement can result in a glaring mistake that makes the cake look less than stellar. Fortunately, there's an easy solution: Use a small star tip on your piping bag.
Using a small star tip makes it easy to cover mistakes, especially if you're trying to write a message on top of your delicious, bakery-fresh cake. A shake of the wrist or the hands with a round tip will instantly become noticeable, but a star tip adds texture as you write or decorate, making any mistakes look less obvious. Not only are small star tips effective when writing messages, but they can also be very useful when making borders on a cake. For example, we recommend squeezing your piping bag enough to make a bead with a tail on the end and then repeating the process by overlapping each tail until you've made it completely around your border. This is a fun and easy way to add texture and pizazz to the cake with a little patience.
Big Stars Work on Cakes Too
Large star tips can be effective, too, and are great for quick decorations on a cake, which require nothing more than a squeeze and pull away to leave a colorful textured bead on the top or the side of a cake. With the use of a star tip, you'll be able to make colorful cupcake-like decorations on your cake and gain confidence with piping because you can have a little more creative freedom without fear that one mistake will completely derail your intended cake design.
As you can see, shaky hands don't have to mean the end of your baking endeavors. Large star tips make it easy to add simple, beautiful textured decorations without much effort. Once you're comfortable with those, you can move to small star tips to flex your decorating muscles to create swirls, roses, ropes, and more to really make your cakes stand out at your next event with family and friends.