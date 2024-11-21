The Popular Holiday Drink You Can Only Order At A Starbucks Reserve
Any die-hard fan knows the draw of a Starbucks Reserve. These premium stores sell high-quality coffee with otherwise-unavailable beverage types; if you take your weekly Starbs trip seriously, visiting one of these rare locations is bucket list worthy. And when visiting, keep an eye out for the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. Customers have been saying it's brilliant, and the popular holiday drink is only available at Starbucks Reserve venues. The frothy custard flavor makes it the equivalent of sipping melted ice cream, and the caramel brulée sauce is the cherry on top. Historical records show that the traditional beverage has been paired with Christmas since the 1700s; talk about embracing the holiday season. For those who prefer their beverages steaming, there's also the Eggnog Latte.
The news is music to many loyal ears. Starbucks discontinued its holiday eggnog latte in 2021, so it's finally back with a vengeance. The jury is still out, though. Some say that Starbucks Reserve eggnog-spiked holiday treats are tasty, but the non-nog option is better. Which festive drink will you prefer? It might be time to schedule a trip to Starbucks Reserve Roastery New York — just in time for Christmas.
What's in a Starbucks Eggnog Latte?
Do you believe in looking gift horses in the mouth? We don't blame you; there's nothing as insightful as a good old ingredient list, especially with all the spices in the festive season. The primary ingredients in the (nearly new) Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte are espresso, caramel brulée sauce, and a three-to-one eggnog to milk ratio. The thickness of the ultra-sweet eggnog really pairs nicely with the slightly aerated latte milk.
When served hot, baristas use an average of five pumps of sauce, four of espresso, and four of vanilla syrup — adding whipped and heavy cream before delicately laying caramel candy shards as a final touch. Iced, it features cold foam, six pumps of sauce, five espresso shots, and a hand-torched caramel topping. Wondering how much is actually in one pump of Starbucks syrup? That's approximately half a tablespoon for cold drinks and a tablespoon for hot, as the chain uses different pump sizes.
As for the quality of the caramel brulée sauce, reviews are mixed. One Reddit user complained that, while "a good idea in theory," the espresso element completely drowns out the flavor of a true caramel brulée dessert. Perhaps an extra shot could do the trick? And if the brulée isn't doing it for you, sample Starbucks Reserve's other eggnog-incorporating drinks: Fog Nog Tea Latte or an Eggnog Espresso Martini.