The Popular Holiday Drink You Can Only Order At A Starbucks Reserve

Any die-hard fan knows the draw of a Starbucks Reserve. These premium stores sell high-quality coffee with otherwise-unavailable beverage types; if you take your weekly Starbs trip seriously, visiting one of these rare locations is bucket list worthy. And when visiting, keep an eye out for the Iced Caramel Brulée Eggnog Latte. Customers have been saying it's brilliant, and the popular holiday drink is only available at Starbucks Reserve venues. The frothy custard flavor makes it the equivalent of sipping melted ice cream, and the caramel brulée sauce is the cherry on top. Historical records show that the traditional beverage has been paired with Christmas since the 1700s; talk about embracing the holiday season. For those who prefer their beverages steaming, there's also the Eggnog Latte.

Advertisement

The news is music to many loyal ears. Starbucks discontinued its holiday eggnog latte in 2021, so it's finally back with a vengeance. The jury is still out, though. Some say that Starbucks Reserve eggnog-spiked holiday treats are tasty, but the non-nog option is better. Which festive drink will you prefer? It might be time to schedule a trip to Starbucks Reserve Roastery New York — just in time for Christmas.