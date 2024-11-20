The Canned Ingredient That Makes Quiche Instantly Fancier

If you're looking to elevate your homemade brunch beyond basic eggs, potatoes, and toast, quiche is the answer. It's pretty simple to make, but it's so tasty and aesthetically pleasing that it'll seem like you labored for hours in the kitchen. And yet, as much as any quiche can upgrade your meal, using canned salmon will make your dish seem like it came straight from a French cafe.

Advertisement

There are plenty of reasons why you should always have canned salmon in your pantry, but it's the perfect way to add protein and flavor to your quiche with hardly any extra effort. You won't have to cook fish from scratch, and since the tins are pretty small, you likely won't have to waste leftovers.

While sausage and bacon make for tasty quiche additions (particularly in this bacon, onion, and goat cheese recipe), canned salmon is a lighter, more delicate option that pairs beautifully with eggs and vegetables. Essentially, all you have to do is drain it and flake it before adding it to your recipe.